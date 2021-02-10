Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Politics

Prosecutor wants recount of votes in Bucharest's District 1 elections

10 February 2021
A prosecutor of the Special Section for the Investigation of Magistrates (SIIJ), Sorin Iasinovschi, requested that the Bucharest Police should recount all the votes cast in the local elections for District 1 mayor, G4media.ro announced.

Clotilde Armand, representing Save Romania Union (USR), won the elections, but her opponent, former mayor Dan Tudorache (PSD), challenged the result and invoked a potential electoral fraud. Social Democrats (PSD) have failed to come up with any evidence about the alleged vote-rigging.

The SIIJ prosecutor ordered the recount as part of an investigation initiated following a PSD complaint.

PSD filed a complaint regarding the result of the elections and accused Dan Barna, USR president, prosecutor Nicolae Sprancu - president of the Sector 1 Electoral Bureau, and Andrei Nicolescu, a USR member, of tampering with the votes. Prosecutor Sorin Iasinovschi claims in his request that the recount is needed to complete the necessary documents related to this case.

(Photo source: Facebook/Clotilde Armand)

