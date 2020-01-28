Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:21
Business
Investors propose green energy projects to be financed under EU ETS in RO
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies active in the production of electricity from renewable sources in Romania have submitted new projects amounting to several billion euros and with a total installed capacity in excess of 1,000 MW to be financed from the European Union’s budget under the so-called “10 d” mechanism - the Modernization Fund.

Economica.net published the most important projects.

Germany’s WDP has proposed the largest number of big projects, mostly wind farms combined with co-generation plants (heat and electricity), and photovoltaic parks as well. In total, WDP’s projects sum up to EUR 860 mln and will have an installed capacity of 730 MW.

Enel Green Power, Elawan Energy, Verbund IWE and Siemens-Gamesa are among the companies interested in developing green energy projects with EU funding as well.

All of them have already been active in Romania previously.

Romania expects to receive several billion euros, through the European ETS system (EU ETS) to reach its goals for 2030 and for achieving full decarbonised economy by 2050.

One of the sources will be the European Commission's Modernization Fund (mechanism) known as 10d, a fund that draws money from all polluters in the Member States, and from which the Commission then selects projects, at the recommendation of the EIB, and decides which projects can be financed.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:21
Business
Investors propose green energy projects to be financed under EU ETS in RO
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies active in the production of electricity from renewable sources in Romania have submitted new projects amounting to several billion euros and with a total installed capacity in excess of 1,000 MW to be financed from the European Union’s budget under the so-called “10 d” mechanism - the Modernization Fund.

Economica.net published the most important projects.

Germany’s WDP has proposed the largest number of big projects, mostly wind farms combined with co-generation plants (heat and electricity), and photovoltaic parks as well. In total, WDP’s projects sum up to EUR 860 mln and will have an installed capacity of 730 MW.

Enel Green Power, Elawan Energy, Verbund IWE and Siemens-Gamesa are among the companies interested in developing green energy projects with EU funding as well.

All of them have already been active in Romania previously.

Romania expects to receive several billion euros, through the European ETS system (EU ETS) to reach its goals for 2030 and for achieving full decarbonised economy by 2050.

One of the sources will be the European Commission's Modernization Fund (mechanism) known as 10d, a fund that draws money from all polluters in the Member States, and from which the Commission then selects projects, at the recommendation of the EIB, and decides which projects can be financed.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40