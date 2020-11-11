Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:26
Business

Romanian group invests EUR 7 mln in biodegradable packaging factory

11 November 2020
Romanian plastics producer Promateris, better known by its former name Prodplast, plans to invest EUR 7 million in a new biodegradable packaging factory in Crevedia, not far from Bucharest.

The company changed its name in July when it also approved a RON 13.4 mln (EUR 2.75 mln) capital increase for financing the development plan.

"We plan to build a new plant in Crevedia, which will allow us to double production capacity and diversify the portfolio with products with low environmental impact, including marine biodegradable. The initial investment will be EUR 7 mln and will be made in two stages, the first stage involving EUR 3 mln. Construction will begin in 2021 and will be completed in 2023," said Tudor Georgescu, director of Promateris, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The company produces packaging made from renewable, biodegradable, and compostable materials and already has a factory in Buftea, near Bucharest, where it produces sustainable alternatives to disposable plastic.

Promateris is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of  RON 59 mln (EUR 12 mln).

Romanian businessman Florin Pogonaru, together with a group of companies he owns and individual investors, controls over 90% of the company's shares, according to the latest data. Pogonaru also heads the Association of Business People in Romania (AOAR).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family's garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

