Start Her Journey: New program launched in Romania to support early-stage women entrepreneurs

Impact Hub Bucharest and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have launched Start Her Journey, a three-month program designed to support young women entrepreneurs at the beginning of their business careers.

The initiative comes as new research shows that 47% of Romanian women identify fear of failure as the main barrier to starting a business, despite having the necessary skills. Only one in 15 women in Romania plans to launch a business in the near future, according to organizers.

The program will select 20 participants between the ages of 18 and 35, all of whom must already run a registered business (SRL or PFA) with existing sales and hold a decision-making role. Over the course of October, they will attend three online modules led by business experts, covering branding and growth opportunities, sales channels, and the use of artificial intelligence to expand their businesses.

In addition to the training modules, participants will gain access to financing opportunities through Raiffeisen Bank’s Factory program, networking with entrepreneurs across Romania, and visibility within the Impact Hub Bucharest community. Two entrepreneurs will also be awarded the chance to present their businesses to a wider audience.

Applications are open from September 2 to 30, with final participants announced on October 10. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: press release)