Profi takes over ten proximity stores operated under Carrefour franchise in Bucharest

Romanian retail chain Profi, owned by the investment fund Mid Europa, reached an agreement to take over ten stores from Pronto Mobile, located in Bucharest, previously operated under Carrefour Express franchises.

The transaction pends approval by the Competition Council.

Profi has the most widespread network in Romania by the number of stores.

Pronto operates the largest network of stores under the Carrefour Express franchise in Romania, all located in Bucharest, with daily traffic of over 10,000 customers.

Pronto Express is a 100% Romanian network, with a turnover of over EUR 4 million.

The Competition Council announced it would assess the concentration in terms of its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

