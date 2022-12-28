Supermarket chain Profi recently announced an increase in the area leased from CTP, the largest developer and administrator of logistics and industrial spaces in Romania, in CTPark Bucharest West.

CTP recently delivered a new building with an area of 10,000 square meters for the retailer. The increase brings the total leased area to 67,000 sqm.

The new spaces complement the already existing storage areas. All spaces have been designed and built to be suitable for the retailer's entire range of products, from non-perishable products that do not require special storage conditions to those that require temperature control, such as dairy, fruit, vegetables, meat, and frozen products.

“We thought about a long-term partnership from the beginning of our relationship with Profi. Together, we built the necessary spaces so that we can quickly respond to the development needs of the client, who operates in an extremely dynamic sector with major growth potential,” said Ana Dumitrache, Country Head of CTP Romania. “We have reached an occupied surface of over 67,000 sqm, which grew alongside the network of stores owned by Profi in Romania, offering all the necessary facilities for their varied range of products,” she added.

The warehouse in CTPark Bucharest West will be equipped with a photovoltaic park with an installed power of 3 MW, which will ensure an additional energy flow of approximately 4100 MWh/year. The supermarket chain also recently announced that it is carrying out a pilot project for the implementation of photovoltaic panels in its stores in Şag, Făget, Timisoara, Giarmata, Sânandrei, Lipova, and in other localities, as an energy-saving measure in the long-term.

“CTPark Bucharest West was our first option when we evaluated the opportunity of the current expansion because it represented a natural continuation of our partnership with CTP, which has proven that it can offer us personalized spaces tailored to our needs, made to the highest standards of quality,” said Gaetan Pacton, Director General of Profi Romania. He also added sustainability and energy efficiency as additional factors in the investment.

With 28,000 employees and over 1,640 integrated and partner stores present in around 770 localities, Profi is the biggest employer in Romania.

Located in the west of Bucharest, at km 23 of the A1 Highway, CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in Romania, as well as in the CTP network. The developer is present in 10 countries. CTPark Bucharest West has a leasable area of over 770,000 sqm and hosts over 2,000 employees.

CTP also owns a total area of over 2.3 million square meters of class A warehouses in 15 other cities in Romania: Bucharest, Arad, Braşov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Oradea, Pitesti, Sibiu, Timisoara, Turda, Târgu Mureş, Caransebeş, Ineu, and Salonta.

(Photo source: the company)