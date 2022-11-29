CTP expands CTPark Bucharest South industrial park

CTP, a major developer and manager of high-quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area, said it is expanding the existing CTPark Bucharest South to 150,000 sqm.

CTP acquired the industrial park in 2021 and is now making new investments by developing a class A building with a leasable area of around 60,000 sqm, which adds to the 70,000 sqm fully leased and another 15,000 sqm soon to be delivered.

CTPark Bucharest South is strategically located between the Bucharest ring road and the future A0 motorway, with direct access to the A0, providing quick access to any area in Bucharest and its surroundings.

In addition, the project offers an excellent connection to the Port of Constanta, with the A2 motorway only 9 km away, facilitating deliveries to foreign destinations such as Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

(Photo source: CTP)