Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 08:52
Business

RO energy suppliers will be compensated for selling electricity, gas at capped prices

19 October 2021
The Romanian suppliers of electricity and natural gas will be compensated by the Government from a fund set up with this purpose for the losses incurred during delivering energy at capped prices - under a bill currently under debate in Parliament.

Under the regulations, the suppliers will be compensated for the differential between the average wholesale energy (electricity, natural gas) price and the capped price, Economica.net reported.

The capped prices are used for calculating end-user prices. The energy market regulator body ANRE will calculate the average wholesale prices and communicate with the Government, which have to compensate the energy suppliers. It remains unclear why the authors of the bill, namely the Minister of Energy, decided this formula - which generates losses for those who don’t manage to purchase energy at the average price on the wholesale market (and profits for those who pay below-average prices).

One possible explanation is that the Government seeks to prevent fraudulent deals at prices well above the average in the wholesale market - but this way, it is still left with the problem of uneven prices paid by individual suppliers.

(Photo: Pexels)

iulian@romania-insider.com

