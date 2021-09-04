No-code tech startup seeks EUR 0.65 mln on SeedBlink for international expansion

Procesio, an innovative Romanian platform based on the No-Code technology, developed by local software developer Ringhel, will list on local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink next week.

Procesio thus aims to raise EUR 650,000 to accelerate its global growth.

The round will have two stages: the first, dedicated to recurrent SeedBlink investors, will start on April 12, followed by the general listing on April 15, dedicated to all those with an investor account. The investment ticket starts at EUR 2,500.

In 2020, the company conducted the first round of seed-type financing through SeedBlink and raised EUR 556,000 to develop the Procesio platform. Recently, the company launched the platform's private version internationally, according to the objectives set in the previous round of financing, and the public launch is to take place in July 2021.

As the current context in the global market favors the adoption of Procesio faster than expected, the founders decided to fuel the expansion with a new investment round. The company aims to obtain recurring revenues from Procesio at a level of over EUR 1.8 mln in 2022 and reach a valuation of over EUR 1 bln in 2027.

"Procesio has the chance to become a new unicorn with Romanian DNA. We are pleased with the confidence that SeedBlink investors have placed in our company in the previous round of financing. We have fulfilled our promises for 2020 and are confident that we can achieve much better results than anticipated. We now have the opportunity to accelerate the expansion of Procesio globally," said Mihai Darzan, CEO of Ringhel.

(Photo source: the company)