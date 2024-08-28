Healthcare

Private clinics in Romania see fivefold business growth in ten years

28 August 2024

The private healthcare sector in Romania has experienced remarkable growth, becoming one of the most dynamic areas of the economy, according to an analysis by Ziarul Financiar. Last year, the combined revenue of private clinics reached a record RON 12.4 billion (approximately EUR 2.5 billion), marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year and a fivefold growth over the past decade. 

This data, based on the latest figures from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), highlights the significant expansion of specialized medical assistance services in the country. 

As of last year, the number of companies operating under the CAEN code 8622, which covers specialized medical assistance, had tripled to 10,879 from 3,401 in 2014. These firms have also seen a substantial increase in employment, with over 40,000 employees in 2023, double the number from ten years ago. 

The profitability of these companies has also surged, with a record net profit of RON 2.5 billion (EUR 0.5 bln) reported last year, up from RON 300 mln ten years ago. The profit margin in this sector reached 20%, double what it was a decade ago. 

In addition to specialized medical clinics, 417 companies operating in the hospital sector under CAEN code 8610 reported total revenues of RON 2.7 billion (EUR 0.54 bln) last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

1

