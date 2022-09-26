Caracal case: Romanian Gheorghe Dinca gets 30-year jail sentence for killing two teenage girls

Gheorghe Dinca was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case targeting the kidnapping, rape and murder of two teenage girls in the town of Caracal, Olt county. However, the Olt Tribunal’s decision, which was postponed several times, is not final and can be appealed, Digi24 reported.

Dinca and an alleged accomplice, Stefan Risipitianu, were sent to court in 2020 for human trafficking, child trafficking, aggravated murder, rape and desecration of corpses. The 30-year sentence is the maximum that a person over 65 years of age can receive in Romania, according to the law.

The court also ruled that Gheorghe Dinca must pay moral damages of EUR 700,000 to the two victim’s families.

The Caracal case shocked Romania in 2019 when first reports appeared about the Police having discovered possible human remains in a barrel at Gheorghe Dinca’s house. As the investigation unfolded, more terrible details emerged, pointing to the kidnapping, rape and murder of young Luiza Melencu and Alexandra Macesanu.

According to anti-organized crime (DIICOT) prosecutors, Dinca kidnapped 18-year-old Luiza Melencu on April 14, 2019, and took her to his house in Caracal, where he raped her several times.

In July of the same year, the man also kidnapped 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu from Dobrosloveni commune, Olt county, and took her to his home. The second victim was also tied to the bed with a chain and raped. She managed to call the emergency number 112 and alert the authorities. Police officers raided the house of the main suspect, Gheorghe Dinca, on the morning of July 26, but Alexandra was no longer there. Both girls went missing after hitchhiking.

Dinca initially admitted to killing Alexandra and Luiza and burning their bodies to hide the crime. However, according to Libertatea, he later changed his mind and denied the crimes.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Danescu)