Prince Edward to attend International Award Associations’ 14th Forum in Cluj

The Award in Romania will welcome Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, at the 14th International Forum, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca between October 11 and 14.

The triennial conference will bring leaders of the organization together to discuss and plan the global expansion of the Award. Prince Edward will act as Chairman of the foundation during the event.

The theme of the event, “supporting the infinite potential of young people,” will look at the challenges and opportunities facing young people today and examine how the Award can work with and alongside its participants to ensure that they are fully equipped to face the world and their futures head on.

While in Romania, the Earl will also meet young Gold Award holders from Europe and hear their testimonies of the impact of the Award on their lives. The British royal will then visit local sports clubs and other Award centers in Cluj-Napoca which have benefited over 10,000 young Romanians.

Attendees will finally come together in an International Gold Award Ceremony, hosted by the Babes Bolyai University at Auditorium Maximum, where 600 people will celebrate the accomplishments of 70 Gold Award holders from across seven countries in Europe. The ceremony will take place in the presence of HRH The Earl of Wessex, Crown Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Prince Radu of Romania, and Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg.

The Award in Romania is part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a global self-development and non-formal education initiative launched in the UK in 1956 for boys ages 15 to 18. The program was first introduced in Romania in 1991 and has expanded nationwide in the last decade. Since June 2013 The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Romania is patronized by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

(Photo source: Prince Edward Facebook | Duke of Edinburgh Award)