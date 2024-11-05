Innova Capital-backed Prime Label acquires Romanian printing company Grafoprint

Prime Label Group, part of the private equity fund Innova/6 of the Innova Capital group, acquired Grafoprint, a prominent Romanian printing business. The label manufacturer said the deal allows it to expand in the Romanian market while exceeding its sales target of EUR 100 million by the end of 2024.

This is Prime Label’s sixth acquisition in five years, underscoring its growth ambitions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Founded in 1991, Grafoprint was one of Romania’s first private printing companies and has remained a leading player in the industry. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides label production services, from design to professional printing, using top-quality materials.

Specializing in both flexographic and digital printing, Grafoprint produces self-adhesive labels for leading FMCG brands in the cosmetics, household chemicals, and food & beverage sectors.

Arkadiusz Sapiecha, CEO of Prime Label, said: “2024 is a milestone year for Prime Label. We’re set to surpass EUR 100 million in sales, joining the ranks of Europe’s largest label manufacturers. Since 2019 and the acquisition of the first company – the Poland-based Embe Press printing house, the Group has grown more than sevenfold. Geographical expansion through the Grafoprint takeover creates new development opportunities for us. We see Romania as a great potential market, although it is still underestimated. Intuition and market data tell us it is a good investment direction.”

“Today, Grafoprint begins a new chapter as part of Prime Label Group, marking our transition from a local business to a European player,” commented Octavian Tocaci, Managing Director of Grafoprint.

Prime Label has five label printing companies in its portfolio: Chemes from Poznan (Poland) and EmbePress from Lublin (Poland) – specializing in flexo printing, LabelProfi – a Slovenian digital printing house, LabelPrint – an Estonian entity dedicated to the Baltic markets and Scandinavian clients, and the Polish printing company PEGWAN.

Innova Capital is an independent private equity adviser operating from Poland and investing in majority buyouts in mid-sized enterprises doing business in Central and Eastern Europe. Since its inception in 1994, it has invested close to EUR 1.4 billion in almost 70 companies across 10 countries in the region.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexcrysman/Dreamstime.com)