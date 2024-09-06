Prime Kapital and MAS RE preparing three more shopping malls in Romania

The real estate companies MAS PLC and Prime Kapital, which have an ongoing partnership for developing real estate properties in Romania, are working on approving three new malls in Romania, Economica.net reported.

After the inauguration of Arges Mall this year, the two developers are working on obtaining approvals and authorizations for three new malls in Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, and Bucharest.

The mall in Bacau will be developed on a plot of land bought from the Paval brothers, the owners of Paval Holding and DIY chain Dedeman. It will have an area of ​​51,000 square meters, built on a land of 34.2 hectares.

The future mall in Cluj-Napoca will be built on the land of the former Cesarom factory and will have 130,000 square meters.

An open-air mall with an area of ​​28,000 square meters will also be built in Bucharest on the land of the former IMGB platform, where the construction of over 3,000 homes is also planned.

(Photo source: Roman Motizov/Dreamstime.com)