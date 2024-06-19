News from Companies

Prime Kapital, integrated real estate developer, investor and operator, announces the launch of Phase 2 of Avalon Estate, an award-wining, car-free residential project developed in the Northern side of Bucharest, next to the city’s business district and set to be finalised end of 2025.

The next phase at Avalon Estate “2.0” will feature 3 buildings, comprising units from double studios to 5-room Townhouses, designed by ADNBA.

Following excellent sales and client transfers in Phase 1, Phase 2 in Avalon Estate includes three new buildings with mostly car-free frontages including the final T-building to be developed next to a duo of new low-height apartment buildings and the final phase of the central park, that will include a large water feature and the completion of the mini river concept, a sustainable solution to filtering and cleaning roof and road water before being released back into the lake in front of the development.

The duo of apartment buildings will feature an updated façade detail in addition to new layouts, to compliment the already developed buildings in the project, and includes approximately 800 m² of boutique retail space, with dual frontage, also facing into the project interior car-free alley. Amongst the 153 unique units, buyers can look forward to an impressive variety of new and improved apartment layouts.

“We have spared no effort to ensure that every aspect of this development radiates excellence, from its meticulous design to its exceptional amenities. With 352 units already delivered and occupied at Avalon Estate, the delivered first phase cannot be compared to other typical developments in and around the city. Integrated hidden parking infrastructure, generous common buildings and circulation, wide access roads, increased unit sizes, clean interior layouts and high ceilings result into generous living spaces within an incredible setting, unlike any other, making Avalon Estate the only real car-free project in the North of Bucharest " explains Maggie Kitshoff, Partner at Prime Kapital.

The already implemented phase was constructed with carefully selected materials and techniques, on a well-designed shared infrastructure (e.g. river concept), whilst new layouts, facades, and technologies implemented continue to complement delivered buildings while ensuring variety within the development. All units feature large window openings and generous terraces, gardens or loggias, to take advantage of indoor and outdoor spaces, especially considering that most units will have car-free frontage. In addition, the new buildings will host a new alley concept, expanding common communal areas, in a car free setting even further with an even wider opening between buildings.

“More exciting news awaits as we prepare to unveil the final phase of Avalon Estate early next year. This dynamic new phase will introduce a new generation of low-density multi-unit buildings, expanding the offering at Avalon Estate to spacious single-level apartments with double orientation tailored for families seeking an enhanced lifestyle. Also featuring three, four, and five-room layouts, these buildings will be arranged around private internal courtyards, similar to the T-building design concept, maintaining car-free frontage facing towards alleys and the already developed central park, whilst standalone basement parking and storages will be available for sale. Phase 3 will also feature the new and improved EU 2030 standards for Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEB)”, added Maggie Kitshoff.

Phase 2 thus marks the final opportunity to secure one of the last 14 Townhouses to be developed at Avalon Estate and adapted to the most appreciated and in-demand layout that sold instantaneously when it was first launched including features such as:

Three large bedrooms.

Separated day and night living spaces.

A back and a front door, similar to a standalone villa.

100% car-free frontage.

Distinct family and entertainment spaces.

A 40 m² exclusive-use terrace.

2.85, 3.2 and 3.4 clear floor to ceiling heights.

Screen storage wall, at ground floor level for bikes and personal things.

Excellent views.

On grey and finished options.

While all structural work for the basements, foundations, and infrastructure for Phase 2 have already been completed in 2023, the entire phase is planned to be delivered by the end of next year.

“Avalon Estate is unique, and to really understand it we must emphasise the tangible results achieved through our strategy and vision from the start. This underpins our confidence to proceed assertively with the next phases,” says Maggie Kitshoff.

Prime Kapital highlights several key points to underscore their commitment in already delivered phases and to benefit all the existing and future residents in Avalon Estate.

Awarded first prize of "Built Architecture / Collective Housing Architecture" section of the Annual of Architecture Awards, in 2023.

1.6 hectares of car-free green areas, thus 0.6 m² out of every 1 m² apartment net usable space developed, underpinning the car-free community.

0.5m² of private exterior spaces (including balconies, terraces, loggias, and private gardens) out of every 1 m² of apartment net usable space developed.

25% of buildings developed are dedicated to common spaces and building areas dedicated to common areas and community spaces to enhance the everyday quality of life of all residents.

1.3 parking spaces developed for every living unit

Upfront investment in sophisticated accesses, circulation, and communal infrastructure, including 13,000m² of internal and public access roads developed.

The high percentage of recurrent buyers and contract conversion is a near-perfect score on our contract conversion rate.

Sales are predominantly driven by primary resident seekers, resulting in high occupancy of units after transfer.

Since breaking ground on its first residential project, the developer has delivered 1,600 apartments, townhouses, villas, and 2,185 parking lots in substantial and car-free developments across three cities in Romania.

