Using Bitcoin: What are the security risks and advantages? (press release)

Press Release

You’re reading this because you probably want to start using Bitcoin. Maybe you already know that Bitcoin is digital money that’s decentralized and based on peer-to-peer technology. Satoshi Nakamoto introduced this virtual currency back in 2009. Being decentralized means no central body regulates Bitcoin value. Instead, users determine the worth of their Bitcoins. Perhaps, the question you might be asking now is how this virtual currency came into existence.

Well, Satoshi Nakamoto is the brain behind Bitcoin. This entity introduced the virtual currency in 2009, and its value has increased consistently since then. While Bitcoin has been through ups and downs, its value has grown tremendously from a few cents back in 2008 to thousands of dollars.

Understanding Bitcoin

Being a digital currency means you can’t hold or have physical Bitcoins. Instead, people use encryption keys to control Bitcoin distribution and mining. A person can earn Bitcoin in different ways. However, purchasing Bitcoin on platforms like thebitcoincode.io is perhaps, the easiest way to own Bitcoin. Also called crypto exchanges, these platforms allow people to buy Bitcoin using fiat money.

The amount your fiat money can buy depends on Bitcoin’s value on the day of purchase. Bitcoin’s value is volatile. That means it doesn’t have a fixed value. People store their Bitcoins in digital wallets and access them using mobile phones or computers.

Bitcoin wallets allow people to receive and send this virtual currency. Also, you can mine Bitcoin and earn tokens as your reward. However, this is a complex process that requires powerful computers, electricity, and special skills. A public ledger records all transactions, and every participant can access them.

Bitcoin Acceptability

Bitcoin acceptance has been increasing globally. Initially, people associated Bitcoin with underworld payments and crimes. However, this has changed, and even reputable institutions like regulators and banks now see it as potentially genuine currency. For instance, Microsoft added Bitcoin as one of their accepted payment methods back in 2014.

Bitcoin use is also legal in countries like El Salvador. That means people will eventually be using Bitcoin the same way they use fiat money.

Bitcoin Safety

As hinted, Bitcoin’s basis is a peer-to-peer network. However, this doesn’t compromise the security of this virtual currency. Security issues may arise via crypto exchanges and digital wallets. However, their causes are mainly erroring from the side of the users. So far, nobody has compromised or hacked into the Bitcoin network. That means Bitcoin is a safe virtual currency.

Bitcoin Advantages

People enjoy immense advantages when using Bitcoin to transact. For instance, completing a Bitcoin transaction takes minutes. And this sets it apart from fiat currencies, whose transactions can take days to complete. In addition, Bitcoin transactions do not involve third parties. Thus, they remain anonymous. Nobody will know the balance in your digital wallet. What’s more, you don’t have to disclose personal information when transacting with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin transactions are also irreversible. That means this cryptocurrency minimizes fraudulent practices. For example, with Bitcoin, identify theft is minimal because you only share your digital wallet address to receive payment. And the person receiving a Bitcoin payment won’t have details like your name or social security number. Thus, Bitcoin transactions are safer than those completed using payment methods like credit cards.

The elimination of third parties also reduces the total transaction fees. Thus, transacting with Bitcoin is the cheapest option, especially for cross-border payments.

Final Thoughts

While you can lose Bitcoins to theft if somebody gets private keys or passcodes for accessing your digital wallet, nobody has hacked into the network of this virtual currency. Thus, this digital currency is safer than traditional money that people can steal or damage. What’s more, using Bitcoin comes with many advantages that you can’t enjoy with fiat money.