Press Release

Press Release: Romania-Insider.com launches videoconference hosting & publishing service

More and more companies choose to stream online in today’s context, to communicate with potential customers, journalists, investors, and partners, and provide useful content or much-needed advice to the business community.

Romania-Insider.com, the most read news & features website in English dedicated to Romania, recently launched a videoconference hosting & publishing service to help such companies reach out to our over 600,000 unique readers a month from all over the world.

Through this service, companies will have the opportunity to broadcast live video and publish recordings of their conferences or webinars on the Romania Insider distribution channels (website, newsletters and social networks) and get international exposure for their English content.

The English-speaking readership of Romania-Insider.com channels are internationally-minded and include foreign journalists from regional and global publications, investors, top and middle managers of main companies in Romania and abroad, business analysts, international organizations, expats in Romania, diplomats, Romanians abroad.

For more information and requests, please contact Irina Chirileasa, [email protected]

Romania-Insider.com is the most-read English – language news and features website dedicated to Romania, read by over 3.5 million unique readers from all over the world (2019).

This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.