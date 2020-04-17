Press Release

Press Release: “Respect for the frontline!” – a solidarity movement initiated by Arctic Company

On the occasion of Easter holidays, Arctic Company, the leader of the Romanian home appliance market and one of the major contributors to the local economy, launches a solidarity movement titled “Respect for the frontline!”, with the aim of showing gratitude and appreciation for those professionals in the first line in the COVID-19 fight.

The "Respect for the frontline!" message is brought to the public attention by Arctic in its factories and service units, social media under the hashtag #RespectLiniaIntai and outdoor media.

The social movement follows Arctic’s involvement in the fight against the crisis generated by the Coronavirus. Based on the collaboration with the Romanian Red Cross and the Romanian Health Solidarity Federation, the company donated over 1,200 appliances to equip over 90 hospitals and ambulance services with the necessary products for medical staff and patients.

“First of all, during these trying times, we wish to openly thank the frontline workers – medical staff, police officers and all those that expose themselves every day, for their dedication, involvement, and commitment in fighting the COVID crisis. At the same time, we want to show our respect to our employees, service team and factory workers that are also in the first line and contribute to the economy moving forward”, stated Murat Buyukerk, General Manager Arctic.

Arctic has inspired other large companies to join the #RespectLiniaIntai campaign and further spread the message of appreciation in digital and social media: UniCredit, EY Romania, Olympus Foods, Zitec, Marsh Romania, CEC Bank, IAA Romania, Publicis and Oxygen.

Being a major player in the home appliance market, Arctic Company is actively involved in the communities in which it operates. The solidarity and the responsibility for the safety of the employees, partners, clients and all the members of the community are one of the company’s top priorities. Arctic Company is following the official recommendations made by the Romanian local health authorities and is adapting constantly required changes to its internal policies and action plans through the Crisis Management team.

About Arctic:

Arctic, the leader of the Romanian household appliances market, is one of the strongest companies in Romania and at the same time one of the most important employers and exporters of Romania. With approximately 4,300 employees, the company exports 83% of the total production to over 85 countries.

With a history of almost half a century, Arctic has been part of the Arçelik group since 2002, a period in which both its turnover and production capacity increased significantly.

The company owns the largest home appliance factory in continental Europe, with the Gaesti unit producing up to 36 million refrigerators to date. It also owns the only Industry 4.0 factory in Romania and one of the few in Europe, the factory in Ulmi, Dambovita, with a production capacity of 2.2 million units per year after the end of the investment.

About Arçelik:

Founded in 1955, Arçelik is one of the leading players in the electronics and home appliances industry. The company is present in 146 countries, has 30,000 employees, 23 production units in 9 countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh) and 35 sales and marketing offices worldwide.

The company owns 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) and is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

