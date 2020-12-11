Press Release: Logitech MX Anywhere 3 - Ultimate performance meets ultimate portability

Press Release

The Logitech MX family of products is well known for offering performance with no compromise, taking the user’s productivity to the next level. Among them, the MX Anywhere 3 mouse stands out through a double advantage: ultimate performance and a compact, portable design. And now, with the launch of the new MX Anywhere 3, things are taking on a new perspective: a new design and more performance-focused features for extra productivity at work, wherever it might happen.

The new MX Anywhere 3 explores a new target audience, this time focusing on a category of people that has reached 11.5 million people in Europe. They are analysts, creatives, software developers, engineers and business travellers whose jobs make them work in more than one location: in the office, at home, in a co-working area, at the client or in a hotel, always looking out for comfort, portability and performance. They enjoy their career and with the flexibility and freedom that comes with their jobs, they need tools to help them work faster and smarter.

This is where the new MX Anywhere 3 steps in. Just like a trustworthy ally, the wireless mouse adapts to each task and looks great in all work set-ups. Besides this fact, MX Anywhere 3 has some performance features that actually make it perfect for the people we mentioned above.

The MagSpeed Scroll Wheel, borrowed from MX Master 3, makes it faster and more precise than ever, with the user being able to scroll 1.000 lines in one second. This is perfect for those tasks than seem never ending, adding in an extra asset for more productive work in a shorter amount of time. What’s more, it can be used literally anywhere, since the tracking can be done on any surface, even glass, thanks to the 4.000 DPI Darkfield sensor.

MX Anywhere 3 can be easily and quickly charged through USB-C, and a three-minute charge allows 8 hours of continuous usage: the best thing that can happen in a full day of work, when unpredictability is at its peak. When this happens, you usually need to multi-task, so more than one device on your desk is not something odd: with the new mouse from Logitech, you can switch from one device to another at the press of a button. Since we talk about versatility, MX Anywhere 3 is optimized for the most used applications (Office, Adobe and selected video conferencing apps), so that performance can happen without any compromise.

Moving further and pointing out comfort, there are novelties that position the mouse one step further to being the perfect choice. The new shape with optimized hand fit has a modern look, a sleek appearance and a special feature for extra facility during usage: the silicone side grip makes it easy to use the mouse for a longer time and keep it always clean.

The good news is not over: Mac and iPad users were not forgotten, because MX Anywhere 3 also comes in a version optimised for MacOS and compatible with iPad, making no compromise on any performance features. This version comes with a charging cable USB-C to USB-C, in a light grey colour.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is ready to MASTER IT. ANYWHERE. And lets you create, make and do with advanced features that work wherever you do.