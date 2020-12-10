Press Release: Join a Community Built with You in Mind

Press Release

When parents invest in their children’s education, quality, value, and care are some of the first words that come to mind. Choosing the right school for your child is a decision that requires great thought and consideration. Here to help you through the process, Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) is pleased to announce the opening of Admissions for Academic Year 2021-2022.

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has been a leader among international schools in Bucharest for over 25 years, and with a recent move to its state-of-the-art campus in Pipera, CSB is dedicated to meeting the highest standards of quality and care in an international British educational setting.

Over the last 4 years, CSB has invested heavily into its new campus, which is complete with modern facilities, plenty of outdoor recreation space, and intelligent technological systems. But the real added value remains the quality of teaching and the care the CSB team puts into developing its students’ capabilities and skills.

The design of the campus grounds preserves the natural serenity of the surrounding Baneasa Forest and welcomes the forest onto campus with the planting of more than 1,300 trees. The buildings themselves have a modern, sleek feel—a perfect learning environment for the next generation of innovators. Currently, the campus houses three science labs specifically outfitted for Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, three dedicated computer science labs, top-of-the-line smartboards in every classroom, well-furnished study spaces, and key-stage specific libraries. All of this with additional outdoor sports facilities, specifically designed music and art rooms, indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped theatre, and a full-scale gymnasium, to come in ongoing development.

This continuous growth will allow CSB to improve its academic and sporting offerings year by year, generation by generation.

The investment in its campus is further proof of CSB’s continuous commitment to our whole-child approach to education. The curricula for all year groups at CSB include Art, Music, Drama, Design & Technology, and personal, social, citizenship, health, and economic education, right alongside the traditional subjects of Maths, Science, English, Modern Foreign Language, History, and Computer Science. The importance CSB places on its students’ emotional education empower their success in a rigorous academic environment and further encourages the happiness, well-being, and fulfilment of students in all year groups.

CSB has a proven record of academic excellence and, each year, CSB sends alumni to top universities all over the world. Former students are currently studying at universities in the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Turkey, Italy, and right here in Romania. To earn spots at these prestigious universities, CSB students achieve superb marks on their external Cambridge exams. Last academic year, Year 11 students earned 83% A*-Bs on their Cambridge IGCSE exams, and Year 12 and 13 students had a total of 72% of A*-Bs on their AS and A-Level exams. All three-year groups boasted of a 100% pass rate on these all-important examinations.

Success is measured in more than just statistics at CSB, it is measured in experience. Class of 2019 alumnus Paul Corcoman, now a second-year engineering student at the University of Cambridge in the UK, says, “The culture of CSB is one that fosters and supports excellence in everyone, and it is one of the few schools that appreciates the value of hard work, determination, and perseverance as the key drivers of success.”

As an accredited British School Overseas by the UK Department for Education, and a member of both the Council of British International Schools and the Association of British Schools Overseas, CSB is internationally recognised as meeting the highest academic, health and safety, and organisational standards. While the world faced unimaginable challenges, the CSB community of teachers and students has come together as one to ensure that student progress is made and that our curricula have been smoothly covered. CSB has continued to meet and exceed these standards of excellence throughout the recent global pandemic. During this time, CSB also became a UK National Online Safety certified school, and has been recognised by the UK Safeguarding Alliance for excellent practice in child protection during the pandemic.

This effort has real impact on CSB students. As Nikolas D. in Year 9 says, “Any kid, no matter what, should join our school.” “We welcome and respect all newcomers, and students and staff will give you all of the support you need to make you feel confident!” continues Jia-Hui Z., also of Year 9.

If this sounds like the school community your family has been looking for, please contact our friendly Admissions team at [email protected] today to set up a meeting or take a virtual tour of our new campus at www.cambridgeschool.ro. CSB looks forward to welcoming you to our community and investing in your child’s education and future together.

