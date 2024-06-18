Romania’s Liberal leader would like presidential elections deferred to December

Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) argued on June 17 in favor of deferring the presidential elections from September, when they were scheduled under a preliminary electoral calendar, to December.

The statement marks the launch of a bargain between the partners of the ruling coalition in Romania, likely to win both the parliamentary and presidential elections this year. The Social Democrat (PSD) prime minister Marcel Ciolacu seeks to capitalize on the pension hike (a Social Democrat accomplishment) in September and insists on holding the presidential ballot in September when 40% higher pensions are to be disbursed. However, PM Ciolacu still seems undecided as he feels more in control as the head of the senior ruling party and prime minister, although the procedures have already begun for his presidential campaign, according to Deutsche Welle .

The presidential electoral campaign couldn’t be organized during the summer months and holding elections in September would interfere with the reopening of the school, PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca argued. He is suspected of pushing the presidential elections towards the period when the fiscal corrective measures should be announced, with electoral costs for PM Ciolacu.

The PNL president admitted that his party previously agreed with Social Democrats to hold presidential elections on September 15 and 29 but stressed that no formal decision was taken so far.

(Photo: Sabin Cirstoveanu/ Inquam Photos)

