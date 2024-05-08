Prime minister and Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu reiterated the ruling coalition's decision to hold the presidential elections on September 15 for the first round and September 29 for the second round.

Ciolacu added that the dates will not be changed to suit any party or individual. "We have a coalition decision that the elections will be in September, on the 15 and 29. It's a decision that's been made. Of course, we haven't submitted the documents to the Romanian Government because we have other elections at the moment, but the political decision is clear—the presidential elections will be in September," he said, cited by News.ro.

When asked if the dates would be reconsidered based on the results of local elections, the PSD leader replied that elections are not held based on a certain party’s score. “With all due respect, I don't change election dates based on any party's or individual's score. The presidential elections are in September. That's my response as prime minister," Ciolacu added.

Nicolae Ciucă, head of the National Liberal Party, part of the coalition, stated that his party backs keeping the dates for the presidential elections decided on by the coalition. The PNL leader added that the party remains committed to having its own presidential candidate.

