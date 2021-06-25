President Iohannis not worried about the sluggish progress of Romania's Resilience Plan

Having the Resilience Plan (PNRR) approved quickly would not serve the interest of Romania, President Klaus Iohannis commented in Brussels, before the European Council meeting.

He thus addressed the opposition's criticism and the broad concerns expressed in regard to the Government's sluggish negotiations with the European Commission after the PNRR was eventually filed at the beginning of June.

It would not serve the interest of Romania because a superficial evaluation of the Plan would result in more problems surfacing in the future when the projects are supposed to be implemented, President Iohannis explained.

"I think the situation is quite good, given that we managed to have a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we have submitted it, and I think that these discussions with the Commission are very beneficial," he stated, according to Wall-street.ro. "I prefer to have all these discussions and clarifications beforehand, to have all the issues discussed and clarified with the Commission -- and only then to start implementing the projects in such a way that we can implement them very quickly and very well without stopping along the way, as, unfortunately, was the case with European funds."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)