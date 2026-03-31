Romania’s PM Bolojan: a prime minister may step down, but problems will remain

Commenting on the constant claims circulated by Social Democrat (PSD) leaders about imminent changes in the ruling coalition’s functioning, before a formal position on this is expected from PSD’s grand consultation on April 20, Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan told Digi24 that “as long as I am in this position, I do what is right for Romania.” He also warned that while a minister or even a prime minister can step down, this would not solve the pile of problems Romania’s economy is facing.

Romania’s Social Democrat leader, Sorin Grindeanu, is currently holding regional meetings where local representatives of the party are expressing their dissatisfaction with the policies implemented by PM Bolojan – which the prime minister argued are nothing more than the policies jointly agreed by the parties in the ruling coalition, under the cooperation protocol.

Grindeanu affirmed that PSD is currently considering three scenarios: no change, pulling out of the coalition, and remaining in the coalition with a "reset" of the functioning of the coalition (the latter scenario requiring agreement from the other ruling partners).

Asked what he would do if PSD requested his departure after April 20, Bolojan said that any party has the right to act within the limits of the Constitution:

"Any party in the coalition, if they feel they are not satisfied, can act constitutionally or politically: motion of censure, withdrawal of ministers, whatever the parliamentary system allows. They can do these things, no problem."

The prime minister also commented on the scenario in which PSD ministers would resign from the government.

"It remains to be seen whether this will happen. Romania does not need a political crisis on top of the budget crisis, which cannot be solved overnight, and on top of the crises generated by the Gulf and Ukraine wars. This is not a plea for a position, but a matter of responsibility for our country," said Ilie Bolojan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)