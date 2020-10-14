RO president says reinstating the state of emergency is not necessary, urges people to follow prevention rules

Reinstating the state of emergency is not necessary at this point in Romania, as the measures and restrictions needed to manage the COVID-19 pandemic can be taken under the state of alert law, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, October 13.

“The state of alert allows the establishment of almost all the restrictions and measures necessary to manage such a pandemic. Precisely for this reason, a special law has been created for this state of alert. […] And based on this special law, the government has been able to take the measures necessary to manage the epidemic, to manage the pandemic. So there is no need for a state of emergency at this point,” Iohannis said during a press conference on Tuesday.

He also added that reinstating the state of emergency could be considered if the measures taken under the state of alert law are no longer enough, and new restrictions are required. However, he believes that, in this case, the state of emergency would most likely be declared at a local or regional level, and not nationwide.

Klaus Iohannis said at the beginning of the press conference that Romania is “already in a difficult stage, in a so-called second wave,” and urged the Romanians to follow the prevention rules.

“We are already in a difficult stage, in a so-called second wave of the epidemic, which is also occurring in most European countries, and it is imperative to reverse this negative trend. This does not mean that we have to panic, but it is an act of maximum transparency to communicate all aspects that will make even the most reluctant of us aware of the gravity of the situation. Only by correctly understanding the current image can we, together with citizens and authorities, overcome this unprecedented crisis. Without a collective effort, however, it will be impossible to succeed,” the president said.

Amid worrying increases in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations – CNSU proposed on Tuesday the extension of the state of alert in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the government is expected to extend the state of alert by another 30 days, starting October 15.

The CNSU also updated the list of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus and added new ones to the list. The most important new restriction bans private events that involve many people, such as wedding and baptism parties and anniversaries.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)