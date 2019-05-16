Romanian president formally rejects as unfit PM’s nominations for new ministers

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis submitted to prime minister Viorica Dăncilă three letters to inform about turning down her three nominations for the Ministry of Justice, Diaspora, and European Funds. The head of state claims that none of the three candidates have the necessary experience to manage the area for which they were nominated.

“I appreciate that the person proposed does not have the necessary experience to manage the complex field of justice,” reads the letter through which Iohannis rejected the nomination of Social Democrat MP Eugen Nicolicea for justice minister,local News.ro reported.

The other two candidates, Tit-Liviu Brăiloiu proposed for the Ministry for Diaspora and Oana Florea proposed for the European Funds Ministry were rejected on same grounds.

The letters were a formal procedure since Iohannis had already rejected the nominations vocally and agreed with PM Dancila on interim ministers for the three positions.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)