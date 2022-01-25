Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Premier Energy takes over 34.5MW wind farm, waits for permit for other takeovers

25 January 2022
The supplier and distributor of natural gas Premier Energy (Romania), controlled by the Czech investment fund Emma Capital, took over from Enercon GmbH, the largest German manufacturer of wind turbines, a wind farm with a capacity of 34.5 MW located in Romania, Economica.net reported.

The deal was announced by law firm Wolf Theiss, which brokered the transaction.

The wind farm, operated by investment-vehicle equipped Ecoenergia, which is the target of the deal, comprises 15 wind turbines located in Stejaru commune, Tulcea County.

The transaction was signed on December 17, 2021, and the Romanian Competition Council cleared the deal at the beginning of January 2022.

Premier Energy also intends to take over the electricity supplier and integrated services for the energy market Alive Capital. It asked for the Competition Council’s approval in early December.

Premier Energy PLC directly and indirectly owns stakes in various companies in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

In Romania, Premier Energy PLC owns the companies Premier Energy (Romania), Ligatne Gas, BERG Sistem Gaz and Premier Energy Trading. The company operates a 2,500-kilometer network of gas pipelines locally, with a growth rate of about 200 kilometres per year in recent years.

Since it was set up nine years ago, the company has carried out specific asset management activities specific to producers of electricity from renewable sources.

Since 2016, after obtaining the electricity supply license, Alive Capital has participated in the centralized electricity markets. Since 2019 it has been licensed by market regulator ANRE as a natural gas supplier. Since the beginning of 2021, it has a commercial exploitation license to produce electricity from photovoltaic sources.

