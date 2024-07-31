Premier Energy gets EUR 61 mln loan from Vista Bank and Optima Bank for EUR 88 mln wind park acquisition in Romania

Vista Bank (Romania) and Optima Bank (Greece) arranged a syndicated loan of EUR 61 million for Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), one of the fastest-growing energy infrastructure holdings in Southeast Europe.

Premier Energy will use the facility of EUR 61 million to finance the acquisition of the shares in Eolica Dobrogea One from Iberdrola Group. Eolica Dobrogea One operates a wind park with 40 turbines and a total capacity of 80 MW. The wind park has an estimated net yearly production of 165 GWh.

The total value of the transaction was EUR 88 million. Premier Energy announced its closing on July 30, after receiving the approval of the Competition Council and the Commission for Foreign Direct Investment Screening.

“We are particularly pleased to complete this transaction, which not only strengthens our position in the renewable energy market but also brings us closer to our goal of profitably becoming a leader in sustainable energy production within an integrated platform in the region,” said Petr Stohr, Group CFO Premier Energy.

In May 2024, Premier Energy listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after completing a EUR 140 mln IPO. The company currently has a market capitalization of RON 2.6 bln (EUR 523 mln).

(Photo source: Premier Energy)