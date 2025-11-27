PPC blue adds 116 charging points to Romanian network through Hermes Flow acquisition

PPC blue Romania, the electric mobility division of the PPC group, announced the expansion of its national charging infrastructure through the acquisition of the Hermes Flow network, adding 116 new charging points for electric vehicles. Most are located in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, with the rest in 10 other counties.

Once fully integrated, users will have access to a broader network of fast and ultra-fast stations, to be made gradually available in the PPC blue app, the company said.

The newly acquired charging points are located in Bucharest-Ilfov (72) and ten other counties, including sites at six Carrefour stores, 15 Romstal units, and several shopping centers. Of the 116 charging points taken over, 97 are fast and ultra-fast, with powers between 50k and 160kW.

The integration of the Hermes Flow stations into the PPC blue network and app will take place over the coming period, according to the company.

During the transfer, each station will be temporarily unavailable for approximately two to three hours. Until the integration is completed, the chargers will remain visible in the Hermes network before being added to the PPC blue map.

According to Ziarul Financiar, citing data from the Ministry of Finance, Hermes Flow ended 2024 with losses of nearly RON 700,000 on revenues of RON 1.7 million.

