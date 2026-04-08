Energy

PPC Romania installs 120 MWh BESS system at wind farm in eastern part of the country

08 April 2026

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PPC Renewables Romania, the largest private investor in renewable energy in Romania, will build a battery energy storage system, or BESS, with a power of 60 MW and 120 MWh storage capacity within the Zephyr 1 120 MW wind power project, CEE Târgușor, the company said in a press release.

The project continues PPC Renewables Romania's plan to expand its renewable energy portfolio with storage projects that can actively contribute to system stability, through the predictable production profile ensured by storing electricity in batteries, the company says.

The project amounts to a total value of RON 129.9 million (EUR 26 million), of which RON 14.36 million will be provided through European funding, through the Modernization Fund.

This is the third storage project announced by PPC Renewables Romania and marks the acceleration of the development of the company's storage portfolio. 

This year, PPC Renewables Romania plans to add new storage capacities and is rapidly advancing in this segment, alongside the expansion of renewable generation, as it approaches the 2 GW threshold in installed capacities in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

PPC Romania installs 120 MWh BESS system at wind farm in eastern part of the country

08 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

PPC Renewables Romania, the largest private investor in renewable energy in Romania, will build a battery energy storage system, or BESS, with a power of 60 MW and 120 MWh storage capacity within the Zephyr 1 120 MW wind power project, CEE Târgușor, the company said in a press release.

The project continues PPC Renewables Romania's plan to expand its renewable energy portfolio with storage projects that can actively contribute to system stability, through the predictable production profile ensured by storing electricity in batteries, the company says.

The project amounts to a total value of RON 129.9 million (EUR 26 million), of which RON 14.36 million will be provided through European funding, through the Modernization Fund.

This is the third storage project announced by PPC Renewables Romania and marks the acceleration of the development of the company's storage portfolio. 

This year, PPC Renewables Romania plans to add new storage capacities and is rapidly advancing in this segment, alongside the expansion of renewable generation, as it approaches the 2 GW threshold in installed capacities in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

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