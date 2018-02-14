Potential compensations for flight delays in Romania reach EUR 12 mln

Over 42,000 Romanian passengers were affected by flight delays or compensations in 2017. They would have been entitled to receiving EUR 12 million worth of total compensations, according to AirHelp, a world leader in obtaining compensations for airline passengers.

However, fewer than 2% of the affected passengers apply for compensations, according to AirHelp representatives.

Over 152,000 international flights were operated last year to and from Romanian airports, 36,000 of which had delays or were cancelled.

Turkey was the destination with the biggest number of delays or cancellations in 2017. Some 621 flights on the Bucharest-Istanbul route had a cumulated delay of over 14,000 minutes in 2017, the equivalent of almost 10 days. Flights from Romania to Vienna and München also accumulated high delays.

Passengers affected by flight delays or cancelations can check if they are eligible to get compensations in the AirHelp free application.

