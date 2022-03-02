Posta Romana to transfer for free aid to Ukraine, host refugees

The Romanian national postal services company Posta Romana announced that it organized its own network of collection centres for aid aimed at those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

At the same time, the company made available its accommodation facilities to local authorities to host refugees from Ukraine.

The company has a total of 23 accommodation units in 18 counties, summing up to a total of 203 beds used by its employees, Hotnews.ro reported.

Posta Romana will transport the aids to the four border crossing points with Ukraine, from where they will be taken over and distributed by the Ukrainian Post.

"The Romanian Post National Company continues to be involved in supporting the citizens affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Humanitarian aid will be collected from dedicated centres in the postal network," the company said, quoted by Profit.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)