Possible bronze-age sword found in eastern Romania during house search

A sword that may date back to the Bronze Age, roughly 3,500 years ago, was found following searches carried out in a case of aggravated theft, in the commune of Corbasca, Bacău County.

The searches targeted the home of a 61-year-old man suspected of illegally possessing a cultural asset likely to be part of the national archaeological heritage.

“On June 18 this year, officers from the Bacău Criminal Investigations Service, the Corbasca Police Station, together with forensic police and with the support of the Bacău Special Actions Service, executed a house search warrant issued by the Podu Turcului Court, in a criminal case concerning the commission of the crime of aggravated theft,” the Bacău County Police Inspectorate announced.

“As a result of the search, the police discovered a sword which, according to a preliminary assessment, may date from the Bronze Age, with an estimated age of approximately 3,500 years. The item was seized for expert examination, with the aim of establishing its exact age and origin,” states IPJ Bacău.

According to Romanian law, the public sale of mobile cultural assets in private ownership or the mediation of their sale can be carried out only through authorized economic operators. The authorization is carried out by the Ministry of Culture, with the approval of the National Commission of Museums and Collections.

(Photo source: politiaromana.ro)