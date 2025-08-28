Austria’s PORR gets EUR 400 mln railway rehabilitation contract in SW Romania

Romania’s national railway operator CFR has signed with the Austrian group PORR Construct the contract for the design and execution of the rehabilitation works for the Băile Herculane – Poarta railway segment, Economedia.ro reported. This is part of the rehabilitation of the Craiova – Drobeta Turnu Severin – Caransebeş railway line.

The total value of the contract amounts to RON 2.14 billion (approximately EUR 400 million), excluding VAT.

The financing is provided through the Transport Program (PT) 2021-2027, from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s budget, as well as from other sources.

The duration of the contract is 60 months: 12 months for design and 48 months for the execution of the works.

(Photo source: Hupeng/Dreamstime.com)