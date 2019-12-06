Online survey ranks most popular Romanian seaside resorts

Nearly half of Romanians (43%) intend to spend this year's summer holidays in Romania, and among their options are the Romanian seaside resorts, especially Mamaia, Costineşti, Eforie Nord and Vama Veche, according to the market survey “Top of the Romanian seaside resorts” conducted between May and June 2019, through an online survey of Olx.ro visitors, on a sample of 3,101 respondents from all regions of the country.

The study shows the top resorts for families are Mamaia (21% of all respondents), followed by Eforie Nord (18%) Costineşti (7%), Neptun (6%), and Mamaia Nord (5%). Couples prefer Mamaia to spend this summer vacation, with 29% of the votes. The popular resorts among couples are Costinesti - 12% of the total, Vama Veche (11%), Eforie Nord (9%), and Neptun (5%).

When it comes to youth, the most popular resort is Costinesti, which gathered 29% of the votes, followed by Vama Veche (27%), Mamaia (19%), Mamaia Nord (4%), and Eforie Nord (3%).

Mamaia leads by far the ranking of the resorts for clubbing, with 43% of the total votes, but the resort also leads in terms of day-time activities (33%). The quoted study also reveals that Eforie Nord and Corbu are the quietest seaside resorts, followed by Neptun, 2 Mai, and Gura Portiţei.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)