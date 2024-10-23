More than 3,000 people, present at the opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Brașov

News from Companies

More than 3,000 people were present on October 22 at the opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Brașov, which was inaugurated in the food court area of AFI Brașov. The first person in line got a special surprise, he received a gift voucher from Popeyes that gives him a free Chicken Sandwich for a year. But the surprises continued, everyone who came to the opening dressed in orange received a gift from Popeyes, and the first 100 people in line received a free Chicken Sandwich.

Popeyes is one of the most famous fast food brands in the world. The international expansion is very fast, so that at the moment the brand has 4,600 restaurants worldwide. Popeyes launched in Romania in 2022, with six restaurants in Bucharest. This year they took the second big step, namely the expansion outside the Capital, in Pitesti, Craiova, Buzău, Ploiești, now it's Brașov's turn. The Popeyes vision is clear, present in every important city in Romania with the famous Louisiana Chicken.

What happened on the opening day of Popeyes in Brașov?

Popeyes welcomed those who arrived at the restaurant at 11 a.m., the official opening time, with a New Orleans-style atmosphere. The spaces in the gallery resounded with live music , and shortly after 11 o'clock, after the inauguration, the first residents of Brasov tasted the delicious dishes from the entire menu available in Romania.

Brașov is the fifth city in Romania, outside the capital, where Popeyes is present

Brașov is the fifth city in Romania, outside the capital, where Popeyes, the famous American fast food brand , is present in Romania, the expansion of the brand being part of a more ambitious plan of the company to expand in more cities and areas in Romania. After the success of the opening in Pitești, Craiova, Buzău and Ploiești, and only two years after the official opening of the first restaurant in Romania in Bucharest, Popeyes continues its expansion, planning to open more restaurants by the end of the year.

Popeyes bets on a chicken that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside

Starting today, area residents will discover Popeyes' juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside chicken, so upon opening, all who pass through the restaurant's threshold will be able to enjoy classic dishes, such as the famous Chicken Sandwich, Cajun Potatoes, Chicken a la Popeyes, Spicy Wings or Chicken Breast Strips, alongside famous sauces such as NOLA, Bayou Buffalo, Bold BBQ and Mardi Gras. Of course, chicken products can be ordered both spicy and non-spicy.

The chicken is marinated for 12 hours and tenderized by hand

Popeyes products are distinguished by the unique way of preparing the chicken, marinated for 12 hours and passed through a blend of Cajun spices, which defines the style of chicken prepared in Louisiana. Each piece of chicken is hand tenderized and fried to the perfect temperature to give it that typical Popeyes chicken texture: crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

What is the story of the famous Louisiana Chicken?

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® is distinguished by a Louisiana-style Cajun menu that includes spicy chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken dishes and other regional products. A passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful Cajun-style cuisine has allowed the Popeyes® brand to become one of the largest chicken restaurants in the world, with more than 4,600 restaurants in the US and around the world.

*This is a press release.