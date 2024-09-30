New poll – new leading candidate in Romania’s presidential elections

The Social Democrat (PSD) leader, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, leads in the latest electoral poll for the presidential elections operated by Insomar-Avangarde, with 30% of the voting intentions – far from the second candidate Nicolae Ciucă (Liberal Party PNL, 17%) or the independent candidate Mircea Geoana (15%).

However, only two in three polled persons have an option for the presidential elections.

Only a week earlier, Inscop Research, in a poll conducted for the Institute for Freedom and Democracy, indicated former NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana as the leading candidate – indeed not far ahead of Marcel Ciolacu but anyway, not in the third place after Nicolae Ciuca and close to Save Romania Union’s candidate Elena Lasconi (14% in Insomar-Avangarde poll).

According to Inscop, Mircea Geoana (independent) is polling at 21.4% in voting intentions for the first round of the presidential elections, followed closely by PM and Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu at 20.3%.

Under the same poll operated by Insomar-Avangarde and quoted by Hotnews.ro, the Social Democrats would get the most votes in the parliamentary elections, 33%, followed by the Liberals with 22%. This would give the incumbent ruling majority robust control in the Parliament after the elections this fall.

As regards the opposition parties, Save Romania Union (USR) is expected to win 15% of the votes, radical AUR 12%, and SOS Romania 7%. Not necessarily an opposition party, ethnic Hungarian UDMR maintains its traditional 5% score, which makes it the last party to meet the electoral threshold.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ioana Zamfir)