Poll shows Romanians prefer early elections rather than a technocratic prime minister

Romanians do not want an independent prime minister to lead a government formed from the former coalition, but they also oppose an executive made up only of technocrats, the latest Avangarde poll cited by Digi24 showed. In contrast, most respondents support early elections.

Incidentally, the poll’s outcome pointed to the opposite direction envisaged by president Nicusor Dan, who is currently preparing to build a parliamentary majority for a technocratic, or independent prime minister.

President Dan has narrowed his bargaining room by stating, from the beginning of the political crisis, that he totally excludes the idea of early elections. He also ruled out designating a prime minister from the de facto coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and far-right AUR, which initiated and voted for the no-confidence motion against prime minister Ilie Bolojan and are currently collaborating in parliament on legislative projects.

According to the survey, 53% of respondents believe that the idea of ​​nominating an independent prime minister to lead a government formed by the parties from the former governing alliance (PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, and minorities) is a bad one. On the other hand, 36.5% of Romanians support such a scenario.

Asked whether the future government should be made up exclusively of technocrats, 52.7% of respondents believe that people from the ranks of political parties should come to power, while 37.5% would like independent ministers.

If they did not agree with an independent prime minister or a government of technocrats, most Romanians would, however, want early elections to be held, the Avangarde poll also showed. Asked if they support the idea of ​​organising early elections for the Romanian Parliament, 56.4% answered affirmatively, while 37.9% would not like new parliamentary elections ahead of schedule.

iulian@romania-insider.com