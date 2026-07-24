Otokar starts deliveries of Romanian-built Cobra II armored vehicles

Turkish defense manufacturer Otokar has begun delivering Cobra II tactical armored vehicles manufactured locally to the Romanian Armed Forces, marking the start of serial production at its plant in Mediaș. More than 780 of the 1,059 vehicles ordered by Romania are scheduled to be built at the local facility over the next five years.

The company said the first Cobra II vehicles manufactured entirely in Mediaș left the factory this week. A total of 216 vehicles, including four different variants, are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The vehicles are being produced at Automecanica Mediaș, which has become Otokar's first manufacturing facility in the European Union. According to the company, the factory carries out the entire production process rather than only final assembly, giving Romania the capability to manufacture 4x4 armored vehicles locally.

“Romanian-made Cobra II deliveries have just begun. The first Cobra II vehicles manufactured entirely in Mediaș left the factory gates yesterday heading to the Romanian Armed Forces,” said Yusuf Fettahlıoğlu, General Manager of Automecanica Mediaş.

The Mediaș plant covers around 140,000 square meters and has been equipped to manufacture the vehicles to the same production standards as Otokar's facilities in Türkiye.

“Beyond the production line, the investment brings Romania what matters over the long term: advanced production know-how, technology transfer and engineering capabilities. The Mediaș plant is becoming a regional land-systems hub, capable of supporting not only production for the Romanian armed forces but also future export opportunities linked to NATO and European Union defence programmes,” stated Yusuf Fettahlıoğlu.

The Cobra II is a modular 4x4 tactical armored vehicle introduced in 2013 and currently used by more than 20 military and security organizations across 13 countries, including NATO members. For Romania, Otokar is producing several variants, including personnel carrier, reconnaissance, remote weapon station, CBRN reconnaissance, and ambulance versions.

The project has also expanded employment at the Mediaș facility, where the workforce now exceeds 300 people and is expected to grow to nearly 400 as production ramps up.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)