Romanian president receives Indian counterpart in historic visit

Romanian president Nicusor Dan received Indian president Droupadi Murmu in Bucharest on Thursday, July 23, in a landmark state visit marking the resumption of political dialogue at the highest level after an interval of two decades. The two heads of state met at Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Romanian presidency, for talks.

The most recent visit by a Romanian head of state to the Republic of India took place in 2006, while the last visit by an Indian president to Romania took place in 1994.

During the press conference, both presidents mentioned the importance of a bilateral economic relationship between their respective countries.

"We have a great opportunity before us, especially in the economic area," Nicușor Dan said. The Romanian head of state mentioned the EU-India Trade Agreement, which "opens important possibilities" for cooperation between the two economies, and emphasized that investment development could also be supported by establishing a direct air route between Romania and India.

"I believe that your visit marks a new beginning in our bilateral relationship," Nicușor Dan stated.

For her part, the president of India announced that 2028 will be celebrated as the Year of Innovation between Romania and India, marking 80 years of bilateral diplomatic relations. "We are making efforts to double bilateral trade over the next three years. Romania is an important partner for India in the European Union," the president of India stressed.

Droupadi Murmu also highlighted the importance of the partnership in defense through frequent exchanges between representatives of these industries. "I welcome Romania's intention to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. Together with president Dan, we also exchanged views on the international agenda. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and respect for international law in addressing current challenges," said the official, cited by Agerpres.

"We share the belief that the relationship between Romania and India should evolve toward an even more ambitious partnership, with a forward-looking strategic vision," president Nicușor Dan confirmed on his Facebook page. According to the president, prospects for developing a direct air link between Romania and India, which would facilitate economic exchanges and contacts between the citizens of the two countries, were also analyzed.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the University of Bucharest and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations regarding the establishment of the Chair of Indian Studies. On behalf of Romania, the document was signed by the rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, and by India’s ambassador to Romania, Manoj Kumar Mohpatra.

A Cooperation Programme in the field of science and technology was also signed between the National Authority for Research within Romania's Ministry of Education and Research and the Department of Science and Technology within India's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Finally, a Joint Declaration of Intent in the field of sport was signed between Romania's National Agency for Sport and India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Indian president continued her visit on Friday, July 24, and was received at the Victoria Palace by interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan. After that, Droupadi Murmu and president Nicușor Dan participated in the "Romania - India Business Forum" event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)