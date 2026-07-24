PLG signs agreement to acquire Romanian ticketing platform iaBilet

PLG, a leading ticketing group in the Baltics and Central Europe, signed an agreement to acquire Romanian ticketing platform iaBilet from private equity firm Resource Partners and the company's founders. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, comes less than a year after Resource Partners acquired a majority stake in the business.

Founded in 2012, iaBilet is one of Romania's best-known ticketing platforms, providing ticketing services for concerts, festivals, and other live entertainment events. Resource Partners became the majority shareholder in September 2025.

Following the transaction, iaBilet's founders will remain involved in the business, including at board level, while the company's current management team - CEO and co-founder Emil Ionescu, COO Răzvan Manta, and CTO Daniel Cute-Petric - will continue to lead the business within the PLG group.

The acquisition is part of PLG's strategy to expand its presence in Central and Eastern Europe and strengthen its ticketing technology capabilities.

“We continue to see strong long-term growth potential across the Central and Eastern European ticketing market. Average ticket prices in the region remain approximately two times lower than in Western and Southern Europe today," said Sven Nuutmann, founder and chairman of PLG.

He added that the company plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence and shared technology platforms across the group.

“Our conviction is that technology alone does not sell tickets - sustainable growth is built on strong and loyal user bases, while technology creates a smoother and more intelligent customer experience for ticket buyers," Nuutmann said.

After the deal closes, the group will evaluate opportunities for closer operational and technological integration around iaBilet, the group said.

Emil Ionescu, CEO and co-founder of iaBilet, stated joining a group like PLG represented a long-term ambition for the Romanian company.

“This was my dream when I started iaBilet almost 15 years ago: to be part of something big, powerful and results-driven, […] so that we can innovate and grow a powerful group together," he said.

Operating today in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Romania, PLG group is one of the well-known ticketing groups in Central Europe. Its current shareholders are entrepreneur and founder Sven Nuutmann’s investment company Angel Rose Capital, the Baltics’ leading private equity investment firm BaltCap, and Estonian investment company Tristafan.

Resource Partners is an independent private equity fund founded in 2009, focused exclusively on equity investments in consumer-facing businesses across EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe. Since its inception, it has raised three generations of funds, leading to total investments of over EUR 500 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/iaBilet.ro)