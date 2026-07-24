Romania publishes draft law for Black Sea offshore wind concessions targeting 3 GW by 2035

The Ministry of Energy has published a draft government decision setting out the concession areas for offshore wind farms in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, with the first development phase expected to deliver around 3.1 GW of installed capacity in line with the country's 2035 energy strategy.

The proposal identifies three development phases with a combined estimated capacity of around 11 GW.

Phase one comprises concession perimeters one, two and three, each designated for an offshore wind project, with a combined estimated capacity of 3.1 GW, Ziarul Financiar reported. According to the ministry, these areas are suitable for fixed-bottom offshore wind farms, are compatible with current technologies and avoid environmentally sensitive zones.

The first phase is intended to meet Romania's target of installing 3 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035, as set out in the Romanian Energy Strategy 2025-2035.

The draft cites the World Bank's Offshore Wind Roadmap for Romania, which estimates that the Romanian Black Sea has technical offshore wind potential of approximately 76 GW. Of this, around 22 GW could be developed using fixed-bottom foundations, while a further 54 GW could be deployed through floating wind technologies.

According to the roadmap, average wind speeds in the designated areas exceed 7.5 metres per second.

The report outlines scenarios under which Romania could install 3 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035 under a moderate development path, or as much as 7 GW under an accelerated deployment scenario. Such capacity could supply a significant share of the country's electricity demand.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the draft decision, the development of the offshore wind sector is expected to attract substantial investment, strengthen domestic supply chains and create new jobs. The ministry estimates the sector could generate between EUR 16 billion and EUR 27 billion in added value for the Romanian economy.

The draft states that all costs related to the development of offshore wind projects will be borne by concessionaires using their own resources or external financing.

iulian@romania-insider.com