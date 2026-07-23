Romania among EU countries with highest fuel price increases

Romania is among the top countries in the European Union in terms of fuel price increases, according to Eurostat data published on Wednesday, July 22. Romanians paid, on average, 23% more for fuel in June 2026 than in the same month of 2025.

Data showed that, in June 2026, the price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU increased by 13.7% compared with June 2025. In April 2026, the increase compared with the same month of 2025 was 20.8%, and in May it was 20.7%.

Official European statistics showed that fuel prices continued to rise in all EU countries in June 2026 compared with June 2025. The biggest price increases were in Bulgaria (26%), Lithuania (23.5%), Romania (23.1%), Finland (22%), and Luxembourg (20.7%).

At the opposite end, the smallest increases were recorded in Hungary (2.3%) and Poland (5.8%), while in the remaining countries increases ranged from 7.9% in Spain to 18.6% in Cyprus.

Compared with May 2026, EU consumers paid 6.4% less for diesel and 4.2% less for gasoline in June 2026. Between May and June 2026, diesel prices fell in all EU countries, while for gasoline, Cyprus and Italy were the only EU countries to record increases.

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan said at the beginning of July that the government is closely monitoring fuel price developments after the expiration of the diesel discount. Bolojan said that a further possible legislative intervention could be discussed during an extraordinary session of Parliament.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, July 23, amid attacks on tankers in the ‌Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis and strikes between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose to USD 96.49, the highest since June 8.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu|Dreamstime.com)