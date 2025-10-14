New poll shows position of isolationist party AUR consolidated around 40% in Romania

Romania’s isolationist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has consolidated its leading position with 40% of voting intentions, according to an INSCOP Research poll conducted between October 6 and 10. The party’s support remains more than double that of the second-placed Social Democratic Party (PSD), which registered 17.6%.

The governing coalition parties - PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) - collectively command around 50% of the vote, compared with a combined 45% for the opposition bloc of AUR and its smaller allies, SOS Romania and POT. However, both SOS Romania and POT remain below the 5% parliamentary threshold.

“Autumn seems to bring a stabilisation of voting intention, with the parties in power having a cumulative score of approximately 50%, and the parties in the parliamentary opposition with a cumulative score of approximately 45%,” said INSCOP Research Director Remus Ştefureac. “AUR seems to consolidate itself in first place in voting intention with a score of 40%, with the rest of the parties failing to pass 20%.”

The PSD’s 17.6% result is nearly unchanged from September’s 17.9%, while the PNL follows in third place with 14.8%, down from 15.2% a month earlier. The Save Romania Union (USR) ranks fourth with 11.5%, compared with 12.8% in September.

The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) obtained 5.2%, slightly up from 4% in the previous month.

The poll results indicate stable voter preferences after months of political turbulence and suggest that AUR has consolidated its leading position.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)