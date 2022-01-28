Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Poll shows Romanian radical party AUR on second place

28 January 2022
Romanian radical party AUR is gaining ground in the polls, with the party of George Simion reaching 20.6% in the latest poll conducted by INSCOP in January.

With this score, AUR ranks second in the electorate's preferences after the Social Democrats (PSD), which, however, register a slight decrease in the first month of 2022.

Thus, the Social Democrats are estimated to have electoral support of 34.3% compared to 36% in December, G4media.ro reported.

According to INSCOP, the Liberal Party (PNL) is also losing ground, with 16.6% voting intention in January compared to 17% in the previous month. Reformist party USR, on the other hand, recorded a marginal increase, from 12.1% to 12.5%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

