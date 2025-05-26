Polish investors acquire more than ten Romanian companies in under two years

Polish strategic investors have completed more than ten acquisitions in Romania across diverse sectors - including tourism, wine, IT, and courier services - over the past two years, Ziarul Financiar reported on May 23. The transactions reflect growing Polish interest in the Romanian market and signal a shift beyond traditional sectors such as construction materials, fashion retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The ZF analysis focused on acquisitions made by Polish strategic investors rather than private equity funds. The total number of transactions would be significantly higher if Polish-based investment funds were included.

Recent developments underline the momentum of this trend.

Maspex, one of Poland’s largest food and beverage groups and a top 100 company in Central and Eastern Europe, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange its intention to acquire a majority stake in Purcari Wineries. The transaction, valued at over RON 420 million (EUR 84 million) for a stake of over 50%, marks Maspex’s fifth acquisition in Romania.

Just days earlier, Romanian entrepreneur Alin Burcea revealed he would cede 70% of Paralela 45, one of the country’s leading travel agencies, to Rainbow Tours Polonia, one of the largest players in Poland’s tourism sector.

These recent moves are part of a broader pattern. Beyond acquisitions, major Polish companies are also entering the Romanian market directly. PKO Bank Polski, Poland’s largest financial institution, has established a local presence, highlighting the strategic importance of Romania to the Polish capital.

With Poland standing as the most powerful economy in Central and Eastern Europe, its companies are increasingly seeking to expand regionally. Romania, with its large consumer base and EU membership, has become a key destination for this expansion.

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)