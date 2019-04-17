Romanian policeman drove without license for 10 years

A Romanian policeman who worked in the town of Bolintin Vale, in Giurgiu county, drove for about ten years without a driver license, the head of the Giurgiu County Police Inspectorate (IPJ Giurgiu), Catalin Georgescu, told local Agerpres.

The policeman reportedly worked in Bucharest before being transferred to Bolintin Vale, Catalin Georgescu said. His colleagues caught him in December 2014 and an investigation was opened. He received a suspended sentence of one year and three months, and left the system in 2016.

Some locals said he is now working as a merchant in Bolintin and, in the meantime, he also got his driver license, according to Agerpres.

The local media’s attention has turned to Bolintin Vale after it was discovered that several people in the locality got their driver licenses illegally, meaning they paid money to obtain them. Local Digi24.ro reported, for example, that hundreds of people from Bolintin have driver licenses although they can’t read or write.

