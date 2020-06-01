New law allows Romanian policemen to enter private property without a warrant or permission

A new law that will come into force at the end of this month gives extra powers to the Romanian policemen, who will be able to enter a home without a warrant or without the owner’s permission in certain situations. Moreover, those who refuse to ID themselves at a policeman’s request risk much higher fines.

For example, police officers can enter a house without a warrant or permission if they have reasonable grounds to believe that someone inside the house is in danger - such as the victim of domestic violence, or to prevent the spread of an epidemic - only if there is a suspicion that a person has died inside, local Adevarul reported.

Also, the policemen can enter a house without the owner’s consent if they have reasonable grounds to believe that the author of a serious crime or a terrorist is hiding in that location.

Meanwhile, the fine for those who refuse to ID themselves at the policeman’s request will increase to up to RON 1,500.

Higher fines will also be given to noisy neighbors. For example, those who continue to disturb their neighbors with loud noises even after being fined by the police risk a second fine of RON 3,000 if the policemen are called again in less than 24 hours. When it comes to a party organized in a tent or in any other space that is not specially arranged for this, the fine for disturbing the public peace will be four times higher if the police is called the second time.

[email protected]