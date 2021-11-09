South-central Romania: Poenari fortress closes for preservation works

Poenari Fortress, in Argeş county, has closed for preservation and refurbishment works set to last 16 months, Argeş County Council announced.

The contract for the design and execution works amounts to more than RON 20 mln (around EUR 4.1 mln) plus VAT.

The fortress attracted some 100,000 tourists yearly before the pandemic. The number dropped to 80,000 in 2020, the Argeş County Council said.

The fortress, one of the most visited sites in Argeş county, was erected at the time the feudal states of Wallachia and Moldova were being established (XIII-XV centuries) as a defense against potential Ottoman Empire attacks. It is located some 25 km away from Curtea de Argeş.

(Photo: Porojnicu | Dreamstime.com)

