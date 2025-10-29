PODCAST

Join us in this enlightening episode of Voices of Romania, where host Dylan Delhommois sits down with the inspiring Calin Matei, the CEO of Groupama Asigurări Romania. Together, they explore the evolution of leadership during uncertain times, focusing on the critical elements of trust, adaptability, and the power of personal connections.

Calin takes us on her remarkable journey from technical roles to the helm of a major insurance company, providing invaluable insights into the significance of support and mentorship in leadership. The conversation dives deep into the challenges faced during the complex merger of three companies, shedding light on the intricacies of cultural integration and the paramount importance of clear communication in fostering a cohesive work environment.

As the discussion unfolds, Calin shares her vision for the future of the insurance industry, particularly the transformative role of AI. She advocates for innovative solutions that genuinely benefit both employees and clients, emphasizing the need for businesses to embrace technology while maintaining a human touch. This episode is not just about leadership; it’s about how to navigate the waves of change with a proactive mindset.

Listeners will gain practical insights into the importance of fostering a culture of optimism and responsibility in their own professional lives. Calin's reflections on the potential of Romania's market serve as a powerful reminder that opportunities are abundant for those willing to seize them. Her message is clear: we must embrace optimism and take charge of our futures, no matter the challenges that lie ahead.

Join us for this thought-provoking episode of Voices of Romania, where you’ll learn how to cultivate resilience, foster innovation, and lead with purpose in a world that demands adaptability. Whether you are a seasoned leader or just starting your career, this conversation will inspire you to rethink your approach to leadership and embrace the opportunities that await.

Don’t miss out on this engaging dialogue that promises to empower and motivate. Tune in now and discover how the principles of trust and adaptability can transform your leadership journey!

